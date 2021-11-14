AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Sarah Black discuss Liam Jones' shock retirement decision, what's next for the Blues, and join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW



- Liam Jones' retirement: 'Such an integral player'

- Jones lost 11.8 per cent of defensive one-on-ones, Steven May lost over 23 per cent

- 'The Blues ranked 17th for points conceded … the lack of team defence was shocking'

- Voss' priority: New coaches often start with defence first

- Where is the AFLW fixture? They are 'cutting it a little bit fine'

- Training session today for prospective draftees

In this episode ...

1:04 – Fallout from Liam Jones' shock retirement

3:21 – The options Carlton have to replace Jones

6:24 – Jones' elite one-on-one record in 2021

8:07 – Will any other players need to sit out of footy next season?

9:36 – AFLW season opener

12:05 – Fixturing challenges over summer

14:26 – Prospective Victorian draftees gather for a training session