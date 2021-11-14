New Cats development coach Eddie Betts at GMHBA Stadium on October 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

RETIRED legend Eddie Betts has still got it.

The former Blue and Crow made his debut for Palmerston in the NTFL on Saturday night and stole the show with a trademark moment of brilliance.

Betts, who wowed AFL crowds for 15 years, nailed a difficult chance from the pocket to get the crowd on its feet.

Palmerston fell to a 34-point loss to Nightcliff, but everyone went home happy after seeing Betts in action.

Eddie's already claimed his own pocket at Cazalys Arena ?



(via: @NovaPeris) pic.twitter.com/9y98ddlGcA — AFL (@AFL) November 14, 2021

“It was a good match, good fun, a bit different to AFL footy. Nightcliff are a good side who play good footy,” Betts told News Corp after the match.

“I didn’t move much, staying mainly in the forward 50 which I kind of enjoyed. On that goal I saw the sign saying ‘Eddie’s pocket’ and I thought I could give it a go.

“There’s some real talent up here. If we can get that talent development up here you never know what you can get out of it.”

Betts retired this year after a brilliant 350-game career for Carlton and Adelaide, but is pulling the boots on in a guest stint with Palmerston.

He has also accepted a development coaching role at Geelong for 2022.