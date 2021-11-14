RETIRED legend Eddie Betts has still got it.
The former Blue and Crow made his debut for Palmerston in the NTFL on Saturday night and stole the show with a trademark moment of brilliance.
Betts, who wowed AFL crowds for 15 years, nailed a difficult chance from the pocket to get the crowd on its feet.
Palmerston fell to a 34-point loss to Nightcliff, but everyone went home happy after seeing Betts in action.
“It was a good match, good fun, a bit different to AFL footy. Nightcliff are a good side who play good footy,” Betts told News Corp after the match.
“I didn’t move much, staying mainly in the forward 50 which I kind of enjoyed. On that goal I saw the sign saying ‘Eddie’s pocket’ and I thought I could give it a go.
“There’s some real talent up here. If we can get that talent development up here you never know what you can get out of it.”
Betts retired this year after a brilliant 350-game career for Carlton and Adelaide, but is pulling the boots on in a guest stint with Palmerston.
He has also accepted a development coaching role at Geelong for 2022.