PORT Adelaide has locked in veteran forward Steven Motlop and mid-season rookie Jed McEntee to new deals.

Motlop has earned a new one-year deal after playing 19 games this year.

The 30-year-old joined the Power on a lucrative four-year contract as a free agent from Geelong. He has played 68 games for Port, but managed just 44 goals as he struggled with form and injury.

McEntee, who was recruited from Sturt in this year’s NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft, debuted for Port Adelaide as the medical sub in the win over St Kilda in round 18.

Jed McEntee leads the Power off after the round 18 win over St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

"Both Steven and Jed are obviously at different stages of their careers but we are equally pleased to have them both sign on for at least another year," Power list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Jed has attributes that we value and we were impressed with his development with the Magpies in the SANFL during the second part of the season after we recruited him from Sturt.

"Steven has played more than 200 AFL games providing experience for our younger emerging players and continues to play a role as a hard running small forward who has great goal sense."

Recently re-signed defender Marty Frederick as been promoted to the club's primary list, while the Power enter next week's NAB AFL Draft with picks 12, 63, 73 74 and 92.