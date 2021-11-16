Shannon Byrnes leads the Cats off after a win over Adelaide in round 14, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has added another former player to its off-field staff with Shannon Byrnes returning to the club as a player development manager.

Byrnes, who played in the 2007 and 2009 premiership sides among 108 games for the Cats, has served in a similar role at Melbourne since his retirement at the end of 2014.

"Shannon enjoyed an excellent playing career with the Cats, and he has been at the forefront of player development at the Demons for the past seven years," Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"To be able to welcome Shannon back to the club is significant, and an exciting addition for us. Shannon brings expertise in the player development area, is a strong relationship builder and has a deep love of the club."

Shannon Byrnes during a Melbourne training session on September 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He joins fellow flag heroes James Kelly and Harry Taylor in returning to the club, while Matthew Egan has also returned as head of player development.

It continues an off-season of change at the club with assistants Matthew Scarlett, Corey Enright (St Kilda) and Matthew Knights (West Coast) all departing.

Former Carlton and Adelaide goalsneak Eddie Betts has also joined the club as a part-time development coach.

Byrnes begins his new role on November 29 when the Cats' first-to-fourth-year players return to training.