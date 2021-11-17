Draft prospects run the 2km time trial at the WA Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Cal Twomey and Nathan Schmook discuss the AFL's vaccination policy, as well as looking ahead to next week's drafts.

- The AFL introduces a vaccination policy for VFL, VFLW and NAB League: 'To get drafted next year, you’re going to need to be vaccinated essentially'

- Vax status going 'to be a big talking point'

- The great draft debate: 'Will teams take the best available player, or will they target a specific need?'

- McCartin to the Swans: 'There'll be a lot of people barracking for Paddy in his next phase, hoping he has a bit of luck'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The AFL’s new vaccination policy unpacked

2:50 – Will the WAFL and SANFL follow suit with mandatory vaccinations?

4:03 – The WA clubs prepare for lists to be 100 per cent vaccinated

5:15 – Talent pathways will make it hard for unvaccinated players to be drafted

7:12 – 'Needs based vs best available'

8:16 – Times when clubs have targeted specific types of players

10:29 – How will GWS use pick No.2?

12:22 – Former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin set to join Sydney