AN EYE-CATCHING Jake Stringer has turned up to an early Essendon pre-season training session looking sharp and svelte ahead of the 2022 summer.

Stringer was unleashed in the Bombers' midfield this year with devastating impact and was widely considered unlucky to miss the Therabody AFL All-Australian team.

The explosive forward-mid has been accused in the past of appearing, at times, heavy and out-of-shape, but Bombers fans will be excited to see a trim Jake tearing up the track in November.



>> CHECK OUT THE LATEST PICS BELOW

New Collingwood recruit Pat Lipinski joined in on a casual training session with several Pies stars, including Jeremy Howe, while the Giants continue to bulk up in a gym session.

Casuals no more from Monday ? pic.twitter.com/D3z9taP1LG — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 17, 2021