AFL.com.au's massive week of NAB AFL Draft coverage kicks off on Monday with a huge line-up of guests set to join NAB AFL Draft Countdown.
NAB AFL Draft Countdown will run live on AFL.com.au and the Official AFL Live App from 12.10pm–2pm AEDT on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge chat with all the key figures ahead of the draft.
Monday's show features a number of big guests, including likely No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis, possible top-10 choice Ben Hobbs, Greater Western Sydney recruiting manager Adrian Caruso and Sydney list boss Kinnear Beatson.
>> STREAMING NOW IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Player agents Marty Pask and Ben Williams will also join the show as NAB AFL Draft Night Countdown goes through all the latest news and draft whispers ahead of the big event.
MONDAY'S LINE-UP
12.30pm: Marty Pask and Ben Hobbs
12.45pm: Adrian Caruso (GWS Giants)
1pm: Kinnear Beatson (Sydney)
1.15pm: Jason Horne-Francis
1.40pm: Ben Williams
NAB AFL Draft Countdown's line-up of club recruiters, senior coaches, prospects and agents will continue across Tuesday and Wednesday as AFL.com.au provides the most comprehensive draft coverage in the country.
And then on Wednesday and Thursday you can watch every pick live on NAB AFL Draft Night Live as the team go through each selection with all the best analysis.
NAB AFL Draft Countdown
Monday, November 22 - Wednesday, November 24
12.10pm AEDT - 2pm AEDT
Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as they interview players, managers, coaches, recruiters and more ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.
NAB AFL Draft Night Live
Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25
From 6.30pm AEDT
There's only one place you want to be for both nights of the draft and that's right here on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. Join Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as they bring you all the drama as it unfolds.
NAB AFL Rookie Draft Live
Friday, November 26
Before 3pm AEDT
Who will be the next rookie list success story? Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge as delisted stars and overlooked youngsters get their footy lifeline.