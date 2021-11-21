Jack Williams during the 2km time trial at the WA Draft Combine on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BORN in Carlton and having grown up an Essendon supporter, Western Australia forward/ruck Jack Williams has no issues being drafted by a Victorian club if that's where he lands in Wednesday's NAB AFL Draft.

A 195cm key forward who can also play defence and ruck, Williams moved to WA when he was seven and shapes as a potential target for the local clubs at the right pick.

CAL TWOMEY'S NOVEMBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranked

But with plenty of family still in Victoria, Williams says he is open to a move east, with Greater Western Sydney one club that has shown particular interest in the 17-year-old this year.

"All my grandparents are in Horsham (in western Victoria), and I've got cousins in Geelong, so most of my family is in Victoria," Williams told AFL.com.au.

"I spent a lot of my life so far over there, so I'm definitely open to moving anywhere over east."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Jack Williams can do Watch the best highlights from Jack Williams ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Williams, who has spoken to 13 AFL clubs, is one of the youngest players available in next week's draft, recently finishing high school and turning 18 next month.

Having also played junior basketball competitively, he has committed to football the past two seasons and flourished most prominently as a key forward.

The athletic big man booted 40 goals from 15 colts games with East Fremantle and showcased his strong hands, big tank and football smarts.

FINAL DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

It was his move into defence at the start of last season, however, under coach Adrian Ricciardello, that helped generate belief.

"He threw me in a couple of new positions, like playing back last year and ruck this year," the Rossmoyne product said.

"It's only strengthened my game and proved to recruiters that I'm a versatile key-position player.

Jack Williams celebrates a goal for WA against SA in an U19 Challenge match on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's also improved my forward craft, because you learn the tools of a backman and how they defend or read the play, and once you shift forward you can use that to your advantage."

Having idolised former Essendon captain Jobe Watson as a kid, Williams has more recently modelled his game on West Coast tall Oscar Allen.

The similarities are obvious, with the 194cm Allen regularly used by the Eagles as both a ruckman and relief defender. The hard-working Williams has also admired the way the tall forward uses his engine to work up the ground.

"He's been a player I've modelled my game on a bit and I think we share fairly similar traits as key-position players," Williams said.

"That's what I strive to be, a key-position forward first, but I can play wherever the team needs me."