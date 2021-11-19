Marc Webb and Matt Spangher will join the Bulldogs as assistant coaches in 2022. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN premiership star Matt Spangher has been appointed an assistant coach at the Western Bulldogs, alongside Ross Lyon's former right-hand man Marc Webb.

The pair will replace Ash Hansen and Steven King, who left the Dogs after the 2021 campaign to take up roles at Carlton and Gold Coast, respectively.

Spangher, who played 56 games across three clubs including the 2014 premiership with the Hawks, will take charge of the forwards and offensive systems, while Webb will be responsible for the midfield and stoppages.

Rohan Smith will continue in his role as defensive coach.

Spangher most recently worked in an engagement and operations role at Collingwood, following an 11-year AFL career at West Coast, Sydney and Hawthorn, where he became a fan favourite.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was an assistant at the Hawks during Spangher's time there in 2013-14.

Matt Spangher celebrates the 2014 premiership with Hawthorn fans. Picture: AFL Photos

Webb spent seven years at Fremantle in various positions, including as midfield assistant and in development coaching under Lyon, as well as holding development program management and stoppage coordination roles.

He was previously senior coach of Claremont in the WAFL, guiding the team to the premiership in his first year and named WA Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2013.

He also nurtured some of Western Australia's most promising youngsters as head coach of the U19 state talent program.

As a player with Subiaco, he won four premierships, captaining the club from 2005-09 and winning the Lions' best and fairest in 2003. He also won the Simpson Medal for best afield in the 2006 Grand Final.

Marc Webb addresses his team in 2012, during his time as coach of Claremont. Picture: AFL Photos

"In Matt and Marc, we have two outstanding characters with rich football history and strong communication and management skills. They will both be critical people for us as we continue to build capability into our playing group from 2022 onwards," Beveridge said.

"Bringing two new coaches into our program will provide us with fresh ideas and some different voices, which will be imperative for our future as we endeavour to achieve a period of sustained on-field success.

"Matt and Marc will provide their own unique skill set, and they will be indoctrinated into a close-knit coaching team. They will be provided every opportunity to flourish in their roles through a foundation based on collaboration and empowerment."