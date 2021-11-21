AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- Nick Daicos: He is an 'incredible player', he's mature, but there is pressure

- Ben Cunnington: Sad story but heart-and-soul player is expected to make a full recovery

- Dani Laidley: 'Unbelievably courageous', a 'really significant moment' for the club

- 'What Dani did will have wide-reaching effects'

- This Tiger 'doesn't seem to ever have smooth pre-seasons'

- St Kilda's AFLW struggles: Another 'huge blow' for the Saints

In this episode ...

0:00 – Nick Daicos's 'weird' draft year

2:10 – Fatherly advice for mature young gun

4:53 – Why Nick Daicos supported Carlton

7:32 – Ben Cunnington's sad cancer diagnosis

8:55 – Can North Melbourne's midfield cover any Cunnington absence?

9:54 – The significance of Dani Laidley's appearance at Arden Street on Friday

11:47 – The incredible impact of AFLW on the footy landscape

14:20 – Two Tigers test positive for COVID

15:56 – The 'million-dollar question' for the AFL

17:25 – Horrible news for St Kilda's AFLW midfield

18:54 – The young Saint to look out for