IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Sarah Black discuss the draft ahead, Ben Cunnington's cancer battle, and join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Nick Daicos: He is an 'incredible player', he's mature, but there is pressure
- Ben Cunnington: Sad story but heart-and-soul player is expected to make a full recovery
- Dani Laidley: 'Unbelievably courageous', a 'really significant moment' for the club
- 'What Dani did will have wide-reaching effects'
- This Tiger 'doesn't seem to ever have smooth pre-seasons'
- St Kilda's AFLW struggles: Another 'huge blow' for the Saints
In this episode ...
0:00 – Nick Daicos's 'weird' draft year
2:10 – Fatherly advice for mature young gun
4:53 – Why Nick Daicos supported Carlton
7:32 – Ben Cunnington's sad cancer diagnosis
8:55 – Can North Melbourne's midfield cover any Cunnington absence?
9:54 – The significance of Dani Laidley's appearance at Arden Street on Friday
11:47 – The incredible impact of AFLW on the footy landscape
14:20 – Two Tigers test positive for COVID
15:56 – The 'million-dollar question' for the AFL
17:25 – Horrible news for St Kilda's AFLW midfield
18:54 – The young Saint to look out for