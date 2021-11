Max King and Saints teammates on November 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

DAY ONE of official pre-season training began on Monday for most AFL clubs as first-to-fourth-year players reported for duty.

There's a stack of new faces in their new colours, while some established stars also returned to lead by example.

There were also lots of new coaches watching the action with Michael Voss and Craig McRae officially in the chair for the first time.

Check out the pics below.

Premiership hero Toby Nankervis and new recruit Robbie Tarrant at Tigers training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Lynch at Tigers training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

New Tigers assistant David Teague at training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

George Hewett at Blues training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

(L-R) Jacob Weitering, Zac Williams and Adam Cerra at Blues training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

New Carlton coach Michael Voss at Blues training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran Magpie Scott Pendlebury at training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

New Collingwood coach Craig McRae looks on at Magpies training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nathan Murphy at Magpies training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jade Gresham at Saints training on November 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Max King takes a mark at Saints training on November 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Zak Jones and Ben Paton at Saints training on November 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

First day.

First kick.

First goal.



Welcome, Samo Petrevski-Seton! pic.twitter.com/BQ3fZgS3Qd — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 22, 2021

Pre-season is underway for our 1-4 year players & Corbo has taken out the 2km time trial ? pic.twitter.com/y3n0Z6kyXF — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 21, 2021

One week 'til we're ?????????? back! ?



The off-season work continues. pic.twitter.com/z04MwEEIAr — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) November 22, 2021