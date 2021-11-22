AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards look at the draft ahead, and join all the dots on footy's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- This draft gun is already saying he can make an impact at AFL level 'straight away'

- The pick that will really 'shape the draft'

- Voss has an 'automatic replacement' for Liam Jones

- The 'perfect opportunity' for Pies to hand over the captaincy baton

In this episode ...

0:00 – There's clearly a role for Jason Horne-Francis in senior footy in 2022

2:13 – Where the bids for Daicos and Darcy are expected

3:23 – The clubs that have their eye on Ben Hobbs

6:41 – The pick that could shape the first round

8:15 – How will GWS use pick 13?

9:30 – Mature-age players that could be drafted

11:54 – Michael Voss looks to replace Liam Jones

14:14 – Will Carlton change its game style in 2022?

15:39 – Scott Pendlebury weighs up captaincy