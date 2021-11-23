Jason Horne-Francis speaks to media during the SA NAB Draft Combine on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JASON Horne-Francis has sought advice from Bryce Gibbs as he prepares to join North Melbourne with the first pick in the NAB AFL Draft.

Horne-Francis is certain to become the first South Australian since Gibbs in 2006 to be a No.1 pick at a national draft when the Kangaroos secure him on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old on Tuesday revealed all other AFL clubs had given up on chasing him, knowing the Roos are committed to him with the top pick.

Horne-Francis has spoken to Gibbs, his teammate at South Adelaide in the SANFL this season, on how to handle the pressure of being a No.1 pick.

"He has been a big help for me this year," Horne-Francis told reporters.

"It's definitely really special and it's an honour to have my name spoken with him.

"He has been tremendous for all of us young ... kids at South, just developing us, bringing us in after games and doing individual reviews with us. He has been enormous for us."

Horne-Francis desired to become a No.1 pick, believing the added pressure would help him made an immediate impact at North.

"I'm very well prepared for it," he said.

"It sits well with me, to be honest. I feel like I'm pretty good with handling the pressure and my footy will take care of itself."