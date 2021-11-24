NORTH Melbourne football manager Brady Rawlings says it would have considered the hefty offers to trade for the No.1 pick in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft in most other years – but not this year.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's Draft Countdown on Wednesday, Rawlings all-but confirmed the Kangaroos would take South Australian Jason Horne-Francis with its prized selection.

Adelaide and Richmond were among the clubs trying to lure the first pick away from North, but didn't get far.

"We've placed a really high value on this pick, as anyone would when they hold this sort of pick," Rawlings said.

"They were really good offers and in any other year you'd probably have to think about it, but not this year."

Rawlings said although he'd watched Horne-Francis for years, it was the under-16 national carnival that really turned his head.

With first round midfield picks Tarryn Thomas, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jy Simpkin, Will Phillips and Tom Powell in recent years, Rawlings said the Kangaroos would have to "see how he goes" in pre-season to identify the best role for Horne-Francis in 2022 and beyond.

Rawlings also confirmed North was keen to explore ways to move its third round selection, currently pick No.42, higher in the order.