Jason Horne-Francis tries on the North Melbourne jumper after being taken at pick No.1 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

JASON Horne-Francis is officially a North Melbourne player after being taken by the Kangaroos with the No.1 pick in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft.

The South Australian has long been tied to the Kangaroos, who knocked back multiple trade offers for the prized selection to snap up the game-changing 18-year-old.

He is the first non-Victorian to be the top selection since West Australian David Swallow (2010) was taken by Gold Coast ahead of its inaugural season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The moment Horne-Francis becomes the No.1 pick in 2021 The Kangaroos take the highly-touted Jason Horne-Francis as first selection in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Kangaroos legend Malcolm Blight was on hand in Adelaide to present Horne-Francis with his jumper.

Horne-Francis is a damaging midfielder/forward who has turned heads with his performances at SANFL level this season.

He is tough, physical and aggressive, and his preliminary final performance for South Adelaide – where he kicked three goals from 24 disposals and 11 clearances – locked away his top billing.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Horne-Francis shares his thoughts on his No.1 selection The No.1 pick in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft Jason Horne-Francis speaks on NAB AFL Draft Night Live moments after being selected by the Kangaroos

Horne-Francis now joins an emerging North Melbourne midfield that contains fellow first-round picks Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tarryn Thomas, Will Phillips and Tom Powell.

