NEW CARLTON chief executive Brian Cook has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Blues coach Michael Voss will miss the NAB AFL Draft.

Voss and club football boss Brad Lloyd have been identified as close contacts and will not be present for the first round of the draft at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night.

However, Carlton's recruiting team has received the all-clear and will be able to attend the draft.

All Carlton players and administration staff have been instructed to get tested, self-isolate at home and not return to the club until they receive a negative result.

Cook is fully vaccinated and the 66-year-old will isolate at home for the next 10 days.

Blues CEO Brian Cook at Carlton training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"My main concern is the health and safety of our people, I sincerely appreciate all of them getting tested this afternoon at short notice," Cook said.

"I am feeling okay, thankfully - which is further evidence of why it is so important for people to be vaccinated.

"Getting vaccinated is not only our way of getting back to our normal lives but is how each of us can play our part and return the favour to help the incredible health and medical professionals who have worked so tirelessly for all of us since the pandemic began.

"As we have seen across the competition this situation is simply now a reality and further emphasises why we have such clear protocols in place by the AFL to ensure our competition can continue to operate.

"Thank you to everyone who has already sent through their well-wishes, I will now isolate at home and once fully recovered, look forward to getting back to work."