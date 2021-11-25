The Victorian first-round picks from the 2021 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 25, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

THE TOP draft picks of 2021 are revelling in their new-found status as official AFL players, enjoying plenty of media attention from around the country the day after their big night at the NAB AFL Draft.

20 players were selected by clubs in the first night of the draft on Wednesday, and 13 of the Victorian players gathered at Marvel Stadium on Thursday to soak up more of the media spotlight.



Meanwhile over in South Australia, No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis was also doing plenty of media, telling reporters he slept the night in his North Melbourne jumper, which was handed to him - after his name was called - by AFL great and North Melbourne Legend Malcolm Blight.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jason Horne-Francis and Leek Aleer during a media opportunity at Adelaide Oval on November 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Father-son gun Nick Daicos - who could have possibly been the No.1 draft pick if he wasn't committed to Collingwood (he was No.4 after the Pies matched Gold Coast's bid) - said he was still buzzing.

"It was beautiful moment to have my name read out and have all my loved ones around me. It still sort of hasn't sunk in [but] hopefully it will over the next few weeks," Daicos said.

He said a lot of the Collingwood players called him during the night - including captain Scott Pendlebury and another father-son Magpie Darcy Moore - to congratulate him and tell him to enjoy the night. "It was really nice and I appreciate it," Daicos said.

Asked why he thought he was ready to make an AFL debut in round one, Daicos responded: "I'm not sure if I am.

"I will have to train well in the pre-season to hopefully earn my spot ... I haven't played against AFL boys so hopefully I can prove myself in the pre-season and that will be a good indication of where I'm at."

