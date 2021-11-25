Matt Johnson looks on during the NAB AFL Draft night one on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has knocked back trade offers and snapped up West Australian slider Matthew Johnson with the opening pick on night two of the NAB AFL Draft.

The Dockers originally acquired the pick, No.21, from Gold Coast as part of the Will Brodie trade and continued to add to their midfield talent with Johnson.

The Subiaco product, tipped in the draft build-up to go in the top-10, is a tall midfielder who is quick and agile and was in the top-10 for the vertical jump at the AFL Combine testing.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Matthew Johnson can do Watch the best highlights from Matthew Johnson ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

He joins a growing Dockers engine room that already includes Andy Brayshaw and Caleb Serong.

Earlier in the draft Fremantle selected West Australians Jye Amiss (No.8) and Neil Erasmus (No.10), with Johnson's addition continuing the all local theme.

The Dockers were not the only team to think local, with Geelong using its first two selections on familiar faces.

LIVE TRACKER Every pick as it happens

The Cats went with Geelong Falcons ruckman Toby Conway and tall midfielder Mitch Knevitt at numbers 24 and 25.

Mitch Knevitt celebrates a goal for Geelong Falcons in a NAB League game in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Conway, a towering 205cm, was the first genuine ruck chosen in the draft, while Knevitt is also capable of taking marks forward of centre with his 193cm frame.

Richmond used its trio of selections in the middle of the second round to bolster its stocks rather than trade.

DRAFT NIGHT ONE Early bids come for sons of guns

The Tigers grabbed dangerous mid-forward Tyler Sonsie, Tasmanian rebounding defender Sam Banks and Dandenong midfielder Judson Clarke.

Sydney spiced up the evening by bidding on St Kilda's Next Generation Academy product Mitchito Owens, which the Saints swiftly matched with pick No.33.

Cross-town rivals Greater Western Sydney were then involved in the first trade of the night – a swap of picks with Collingwood which saw them give No.48 to the Magpies and acquire a future fourth round pick in return.

NAB AFL DRAFT SECOND ROUND

21. Matthew Johnson (Fremantle)

22. Josh Goater (North Melbourne)

23. Sam Butler (Hawthorn)

24. Toby Conway (Geelong)

25. Mitch Knevitt (Geelong)

26. Connor MacDonald (Hawthorn)

27. Jesse Motlop (Carlton)

28. Tyler Sonsie (Richmond)

29. Samuel Banks (Richmond)

30. Judson Clarke (Richmond)

31. Brady Hough (West Coast)

32. James Willis (Geelong)

33. Mitchito Owens (St Kilda, matching Sydney’s bid)

34. Matthew Roberts (Sydney)

35. Paul Curtis (North Melbourne)

36. Jake Soligo (Adelaide)

37. Rhett Bazzo (West Coast)

38. Miller Bergman (North Melbourne)

39. Blake Howes (Melbourne)