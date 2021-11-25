IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black talk all things draft and find the big winners of the event.
- Fremantle draft 'outstanding young man ... quality player'
- The big steal: Everything this club touches at the moment 'just turns to gold'
- 'The fairytale' of the draft will 'slot straight into that Eagles' engine room'
- Pies 'paid the price, and they got a very good player'
In this episode ...
0:00 – The big winners of the draft
2:28 – The fairytale
5:07 – The big steal
7:03 – The lack of live trading
8:42 – Hawthorn's draft haul
10:46 – The final piece in the draft week puzzle
12:13 – How Richmond built a premiership list from the rookie draft