Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir with draftee Matt Johnson and the Johnson family. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black talk all things draft and find the big winners of the event.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fremantle draft 'outstanding young man ... quality player'

- The big steal: Everything this club touches at the moment 'just turns to gold'

- 'The fairytale' of the draft will 'slot straight into that Eagles' engine room'

- Pies 'paid the price, and they got a very good player'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The big winners of the draft

2:28 – The fairytale

5:07 – The big steal

7:03 – The lack of live trading

8:42 – Hawthorn's draft haul

10:46 – The final piece in the draft week puzzle

12:13 – How Richmond built a premiership list from the rookie draft