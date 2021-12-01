GEELONG has revealed its jumper numbers for 2022 with recruit Tyson Stengle getting a familiar number with special significance.

Stengle, who signed with the Cats as a delisted free agent after parting ways with Adelaide in March, will don the No.18 he wore in 12 games at the Crows and made famous by legendary small forward Eddie Betts.

Betts passed on the number to Stengle after departing Adelaide at the end of 2019 with the two forming a special bond that will continue at the Cats with Betts joining the club as a development coach.

Meanwhile, Collingwood father-son recruit Nick Daicos will don the No.35 as is tradition for the Pies' first draft pick. But given his father Peter played 250 games in that number, will the club finally break the tradition and allow Nick to wear it beyond his first year (assuming he wants to)?

Port Adelaide also revealed its jumper numbers with ex-Giant Jeremy Finlayson taking on the No.11 vacated by Tom Rockliff and top pick Josh Sinn given the No.8.

COLLINGWOOD

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

GEELONG

6. Toby Conway, 10 - Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

PORT ADELAIDE

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont