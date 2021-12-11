EXCITING small forward Tyler Brockman will take over the revered No.33 at Hawthorn, previously held by four-time premiership star Cyril Rioli.

Brockman said he was honoured to receive the jumper number worn in 189 games by the 2015 Norm Smith medallist.

"It's a dream come true to wear the number 33." ?



Our new number 33 Tyler Brockman and our AFL Blind star Cebby Johnson, who also wears 33, discuss the "magic" of the number. ? pic.twitter.com/ObBxdAA8EU — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, rising star Changkuoth Jiath will don the famous No.9 jumper, with small forward Dylan Moore inheriting the No.13.

Jiath, who is coming off a stellar season in the No.29, joins a special club that includes Brownlow medallists Robert DiPierdomenico and Shane Crawford, and was most recently worn by 400-gamer Shaun Burgoyne.

Moore - who has worn 36 in his three seasons at the club - also had a breakout year in the brown and gold, kicking 27 goals from 20 matches and averaging 15 disposals.

The Hawks will release the remainder of the new numbers over the coming days, while Essendon also announced its new numbers with top draft pick Ben Hobbs given the No.8 and Richmond recruit Robbie Tarrant will don the No.6 at his new club.

Check out your club's new numbers below.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

Dawson at 12, lock it in ?



Full list of guernsey numbers, including our draftees: https://t.co/rntqryRoA9#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/MGOIN5L6L7 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 2, 2021

TBC

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

The tick of approval from EDDIEBETTS!



Our new No.19, Corey Durdin. ? pic.twitter.com/kUsRZnVlFw — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) December 6, 2021

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

TBC

TBC

9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 33. Tyler Brockman

More to come

THIS. IS. SPECIAL. ?



Changkuoth Jiath will wear the number 9 in 2022. ?



Watch as Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico welcomed CJ into this prestigious club. pic.twitter.com/lwqcN1x4J5 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 10, 2021

TBC

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

Here you go North fans... it's time to find out what numbers our new Roos will be wearing in 2022!



? https://t.co/9HPt1stVVd pic.twitter.com/Qs7rdtJ7AU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 6, 2021

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke

New Tiger Robbie Tarrant in his new number. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

TBC

2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin

? The 2022 guernsey numbers are confirmed!



See what the squad will be wearing in the upcoming season. #Bloods — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) December 8, 2021

TBC

TBC