WEST Coast is the latest club to reveal its jumper numbers for 2022, with recruit Sam Petrevski-Seton to don the No.10 previously held by premiership players Don Pyke and Michael Braun.
The club's top draft pick, Campbell Chesser, will take over the No.18 vacated by the retired Daniel Venables, while fellow draftees Brady Hough (No.19) and Jack Williams (No.34) will wear numbers recently worn by 2018 flag heroes Nathan Vardy and Mark Hutchings.
Tall defender Rhett Bazzo has been handed the No.33 jumper, while mature-ager Greg Clark will wear No.39.
Check out your club's new numbers below.
8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell
1. Kai Lohmann, 14. James Madden, 29. James Tunstill, 32. Darcy Fort, 44. Darcy Wilmot
3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei
1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean
8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss
5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson
6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin
1. Mabior Chol, 5. Alex Davies, 7. Nick Holman, 20. Jeremy Sharp, 30. Levi Casboult, 31. Mac Andrew, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Charlie Constable, 45. Sandy Brock
17. Finn Callaghan, 20. James Peatling, 21. Leek Aleer, 31. Jarrod Brander, 34. Josh Fahey, 43. Cooper Hamilton
9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 18. Max Lynch, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 24. Denver Grainger-Barras, 25. Josh Ward, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Connor MacDonald, 33. Tyler Brockman, 34. Fionn O'Hara
TBC
6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer
8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont
6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke
TBC
2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin
10. Sam Petrevski-Seton, 18. Campbell Chesser, 19. Brady Hough, 33. Rhett Bazzo, 34. Jack Williams, 39. Greg Clark
2. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 10. Sam Darcy, 22. Tim O'Brien, 25. Charlie Parker, 27. Robbie McComb, 32. Arthur Jones, 36. Luke Cleary, 40. Cody Raak