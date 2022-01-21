Melbourne's Luke Dunstan cools off during a training session in January, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Melbourne is the latest club to reveal its jumper numbers for 2022, with former Saint Luke Dunstan to don No.27 at his new club.

Top draftee Jacob van Rooyen will wear No.21, and hard-running wingman Blake Howes will wear No.22.

Meanwhile, father-son draftee Taj Woewodin will have No.40 on his back in his first season at the club where his father, Shane, won the 2000 Brownlow Medal in No.22.

Check out all your club's new numbers below.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

Dawson at 12, lock it in ?



Full list of guernsey numbers, including our draftees: https://t.co/rntqryRoA9#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/MGOIN5L6L7 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 2, 2021

1. Kai Lohmann, 14. James Madden, 29. James Tunstill, 32. Darcy Fort, 44. Darcy Wilmot

New guernsey numbers locked in ? https://t.co/bVhkChPQJt



Our new Lions have picked their numbers, while another defender has claimed Birch's #14 ?



Head to our website for the full list! #Uncaged pic.twitter.com/sDvfXKMJiw — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) December 17, 2021

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

The tick of approval from EDDIEBETTS!



Our new No.19, Corey Durdin. ? pic.twitter.com/kUsRZnVlFw — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) December 6, 2021

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

1. Mabior Chol, 5. Alex Davies, 7. Nick Holman, 20. Jeremy Sharp, 30. Levi Casboult, 31. Mac Andrew, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Charlie Constable, 45. Sandy Brock

New season, new guernsey numbers ? pic.twitter.com/nu6ZFkLDDm — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) December 13, 2021

17. Finn Callaghan, 20. James Peatling, 21. Leek Aleer, 31. Jarrod Brander, 34. Josh Fahey, 43. Cooper Hamilton

GWS draftees (L-R): Cooper Hamilton, Leek Aleer, Finn Callaghan, Josh Fahey. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 18. Max Lynch, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 24. Denver Grainger-Barras, 25. Josh Ward, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Connor MacDonald, 33. Tyler Brockman, 34. Fionn O'Hara

THIS. IS. SPECIAL. ?



Changkuoth Jiath will wear the number 9 in 2022. ?



Watch as Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico welcomed CJ into this prestigious club. pic.twitter.com/lwqcN1x4J5 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 10, 2021

21. Jacob van Rooyen, 22. Blake Howes, 27. Luke Dunstan, 40. Taj Woewodin, 41. Judd McVee, 45. Andy Moniz-Wakefield

New Melbourne recruits (back row) Jacob van Rooyen, Luke Dunstan, Andy Moniz-Wakefield, Judd McVee, (front row) Taj Woewodin, Blake Howes

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

Here you go North fans... it's time to find out what numbers our new Roos will be wearing in 2022!



? https://t.co/9HPt1stVVd pic.twitter.com/Qs7rdtJ7AU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 6, 2021

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke

New Tiger Robbie Tarrant in his new number. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

TBC

2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin

? The 2022 guernsey numbers are confirmed!



See what the squad will be wearing in the upcoming season. #Bloods — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) December 8, 2021

10. Sam Petrevski-Seton, 18. Campbell Chesser, 19. Brady Hough, 33. Rhett Bazzo, 34. Jack Williams, 39. Greg Clark

2. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 10. Sam Darcy, 22. Tim O'Brien, 25. Charlie Parker, 27. Robbie McComb, 32. Arthur Jones, 36. Luke Cleary, 40. Cody Raak