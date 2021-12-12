HAWTHORN'S top draft pick Josh Ward will wear the No.25 jumper in his first season at the club.
The 18-year-old has already made an impressive start to life at Bunjil Bagora, winning the club's first time trial last week.
Drafted with pick No.7 last month, Ward takes over the jumper from 2015 premiership player Ryan Schoenmakers and, most recently, Jon Patton.
Meanwhile, ruck recruit Max Lynch has been handed the No.18 jumper previously held by the departed Jon Ceglar and exciting small forward Tyler Brockman will don the revered No.33 worn in 189 games and four premierships by Cyril Rioli, an honour he described as a 'dream come true'.
Other Hawks to receive new numbers so far have been Changkuoth Jiath (No.9), Dylan Moore (13), Ned Long (27), Jai Serong (29) and Sam Butler (30).
The club will release the remainder of the new numbers over the coming days.
Check out your club's new numbers below.
8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell
TBC
3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei
1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean
8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss
5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson
6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin
TBC
TBC
9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 18. Max Lynch, 25. Josh Ward, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 33. Tyler Brockman
More to come
TBC
6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer
8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont
6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke
TBC
2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin
TBC
TBC