Jamarra Ugle-Hagan shows off his new jumper number for season 2022. Picture: westernbulldogs.com.au

FORMER No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will ditch his No.22 and wear one of the Western Bulldogs' most prestigious jumpers for season 2022.

The 19-year-old will inherit the No.2 guernsey (previously worn by the Carlton-bound Lewis Young) made famous by club legend Bob Murphy.

Murphy played 341 games for the Bulldogs across 18 seasons, captained the club, kicked 192 goals. and claimed two Therabody AFL All-Australian jackets.

The No.2 was also worn by Brisbane premiership hero Chris Johnson who is Ugle-Hagan's mentor.



Ugle-Hagan said he felt like the change in number would be a reset for him after a disappointing debut season where he struggled to become a regular in the Bulldogs' senior line-up.

"I picked the number as my mentor is Chris Johnson and he wore the number two. He has looked after me while I have been in Melbourne."



The Dogs will release more of their number changes today.

Check out your club's new numbers below.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

1. Mabior Chol, 5. Alex Davies, 7. Nick Holman, 20. Jeremy Sharp, 30. Levi Casboult, 31. Mac Andrew, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Charlie Constable, 45. Sandy Brock

17. Finn Callaghan, 20. James Peatling, 21. Leek Aleer, 31. Jarrod Brander, 34. Josh Fahey, 43. Cooper Hamilton

GWS draftees (L-R): Cooper Hamilton, Leek Aleer, Finn Callaghan, Josh Fahey. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 18. Max Lynch, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 24. Denver Grainger-Barras, 25. Josh Ward, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Connor MacDonald, 33. Tyler Brockman, 34. Fionn O'Hara

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke

New Tiger Robbie Tarrant in his new number. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin

TBC

2. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. More to come