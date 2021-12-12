THERE'S arguably no more revered number at Hawthorn than No.23.

Don Scott, Dermott Brereton and Lance Franklin are just some of the big names to have worn the number with distinction. Now it will be Jacob Koschitzke's turn to try to emulate some of the club's past greats.

The key forward will shift from the 34 he wore in his debut season at the Hawks in 2021, taking over the jumper vacated by Tim O'Brien, who moved in the off-season to the Western Bulldogs as a free agent.

Coincidentally, Koschitzke's cousin Justin wore No.23 for 11 of his 13 seasons at St Kilda.

They don't come much bigger than the number 2??3?? in the brown and gold. ?



Welcome to a famous place in Hawthorn history, Jacob Koschitzke. ? pic.twitter.com/aeDfbn5mIx — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the club's top draft pick Josh Ward will wear No.25 in his first season at the club. The 18-year-old has already made an impressive start to life at Bunjil Bagora, winning the club's first time trial last week.

Drafted with pick No.7 last month, Ward takes over the jumper from 2015 premiership player Ryan Schoenmakers and, most recently, Jon Patton.

Hawthorn's No.7 draft pick Josh Ward poses for a photo on November 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Ruck recruit Max Lynch has been handed the No.18 jumper previously held by the departed Jon Ceglar.

The club will release the remainder of the new numbers over the coming days.

Check out your club's new numbers below.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

Dawson at 12, lock it in ?



Full list of guernsey numbers, including our draftees: https://t.co/rntqryRoA9#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/MGOIN5L6L7 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 2, 2021

TBC

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

The tick of approval from EDDIEBETTS!



Our new No.19, Corey Durdin. ? pic.twitter.com/kUsRZnVlFw — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) December 6, 2021

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

TBC

TBC

9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 18. Max Lynch, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 25. Josh Ward, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 33. Tyler Brockman

More to come

THIS. IS. SPECIAL. ?



Changkuoth Jiath will wear the number 9 in 2022. ?



Watch as Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico welcomed CJ into this prestigious club. pic.twitter.com/lwqcN1x4J5 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 10, 2021

TBC

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

Here you go North fans... it's time to find out what numbers our new Roos will be wearing in 2022!



? https://t.co/9HPt1stVVd pic.twitter.com/Qs7rdtJ7AU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 6, 2021

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke

New Tiger Robbie Tarrant in his new number. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

TBC

2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin

? The 2022 guernsey numbers are confirmed!



See what the squad will be wearing in the upcoming season. #Bloods — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) December 8, 2021

TBC

TBC