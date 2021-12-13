GREATER Western Sydney is the latest club to reveal its jumper numbers with prized draft pick Finn Callaghan taking over a number worn by a fan favourite.

Callaghan, the No.3 overall pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft, will don the No.17 which was worn by former star and current assistant coach Steve Johnson.

Fellow first-round selection, Leek Aleer, will wear the No.21, while ex-Eagle Jarrod Brander has been given the No.31.

Draftee Finn Callaghan will don the number previously worn by a fan favourite in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lubeyqLVZC — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) December 13, 2021

Gold Coast also revealed its new numbers on Monday with ex-Tiger Mabior Chol handed the No.1 and No.5 draft pick Mac Andrew given the No.31.

Hawthorn young gun Denver Grainger-Barras will continue the tradition of defenders wearing the No.24, following in the footsteps of the likes of Chris Langford, Trent Croad and former captain Ben Stratton. Draftee Connor MacDonald has been given No.31, while Irishman Fionn O'Hara will wear No.34.

Check out your club's new numbers below.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

Dawson at 12, lock it in ?



Full list of guernsey numbers, including our draftees: https://t.co/rntqryRoA9#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/MGOIN5L6L7 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 2, 2021

TBC

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

The tick of approval from EDDIEBETTS!



Our new No.19, Corey Durdin. ? pic.twitter.com/kUsRZnVlFw — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) December 6, 2021

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

8. Ben Hobbs, 11. Will Snelling, 22. Sam Durham, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 36. Garret McDonagh, 39. Patrick Voss

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

1. Mabior Chol, Alex Davies, 7. Nick Holman, 30. Levi Casboult, 31. Mac Andrew, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Charlie Constable, 45. Sandy Brock

17. Finn Callaghan, 20. James Peatling, 21. Leek Aleer, 31. Jarrod Brander, 34. Josh Fahey, 43. Cooper Hamilton

GWS draftees (L-R): Cooper Hamilton, Leek Aleer, Finn Callaghan, Josh Fahey. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

9. Changkuoth Jiath, 13. Dylan Moore, 18. Max Lynch, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 24. Denver Grainger-Barras, 25. Josh Ward, 27. Ned Long, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Connor MacDonald, 33. Tyler Brockman, 34. Fionn O'Hara

THIS. IS. SPECIAL. ?



Changkuoth Jiath will wear the number 9 in 2022. ?



Watch as Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico welcomed CJ into this prestigious club. pic.twitter.com/lwqcN1x4J5 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) December 10, 2021

TBC

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

Here you go North fans... it's time to find out what numbers our new Roos will be wearing in 2022!



? https://t.co/9HPt1stVVd pic.twitter.com/Qs7rdtJ7AU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 6, 2021

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

6. Robbie Tarrant, 28. Josh Gibcus, 30. Tom Brown, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 42. Judson Clarke

New Tiger Robbie Tarrant in his new number. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

TBC

2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin

? The 2022 guernsey numbers are confirmed!



See what the squad will be wearing in the upcoming season. #Bloods — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) December 8, 2021

TBC

TBC