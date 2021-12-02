Daisy Pearce, Nicole Livingstone, and Ellie Blackburn during the NAB AFLW Season fixture launch at Marvel Stadium on December 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Sarah Black unpack the NAB AFLW fixture and join all the dots on footy's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Time to 'actually plan' for a summer of football

- The W game that 'has raised a few eyebrows'

- It's almost been the pre-season that's never ended…they're raring to go'

- 'Another curveball thrown' at Melbourne

- The MCG is going to go off

In this episode ...

0:00 – 'All your Christmases have come at once'

1:15 – What round 10 might look like

3:25 – The WA/SA border throws up another challenge

5:52 – The difficulty of finding a season-opener

8:34 – The other sporting events that AFLW will compete with

10:04 – What's next on the AFLW calendar

11:39 – Ron Barrassi's positive COVID test

12:40 – Melbourne's premiership party

14:15 – AFL Fantasy positions revealed