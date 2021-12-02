IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Sarah Black unpack the NAB AFLW fixture and join all the dots on footy's big issues.
- Time to 'actually plan' for a summer of football
- The W game that 'has raised a few eyebrows'
- It's almost been the pre-season that's never ended…they're raring to go'
- 'Another curveball thrown' at Melbourne
- The MCG is going to go off
In this episode ...
0:00 – 'All your Christmases have come at once'
1:15 – What round 10 might look like
3:25 – The WA/SA border throws up another challenge
5:52 – The difficulty of finding a season-opener
8:34 – The other sporting events that AFLW will compete with
10:04 – What's next on the AFLW calendar
11:39 – Ron Barrassi's positive COVID test
12:40 – Melbourne's premiership party
14:15 – AFL Fantasy positions revealed