David Mundy speaks to his teammates ahead of the round 22 clash between Fremantle and West Coast Eagles at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black unpack the R1 fixture, and dissect Fremantle's list.

- 'There's something really fitting about the reigning premiers being the ones to host things and kick things off'

- Buddy in the battle with GWS: 'That's the biggest stage for him as a Swan'

- Why this club will 'definitely be challenging for a top-eight position'

- The ex-Sun who could thrive in a 'fresh environment'

- A big question for Freo coaches

In this episode ...

0:00 – Richmond and Carlton lose the season-opener

1:40 – Lance Franklin and the 'Battle of the Bridge'

3:19 – Victorian footy frenzy

5:30 – Can the Dockers jump up the ladder into the top eight?

6:45 – Fremantle's brilliant off-season recruiting

8:06 – Which Docker will play on the wing in 2022?