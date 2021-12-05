IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black unpack the R1 fixture, and dissect Fremantle's list.
- 'There's something really fitting about the reigning premiers being the ones to host things and kick things off'
- Buddy in the battle with GWS: 'That's the biggest stage for him as a Swan'
- Why this club will 'definitely be challenging for a top-eight position'
- The ex-Sun who could thrive in a 'fresh environment'
- A big question for Freo coaches
In this episode ...
0:00 – Richmond and Carlton lose the season-opener
1:40 – Lance Franklin and the 'Battle of the Bridge'
3:19 – Victorian footy frenzy
5:30 – Can the Dockers jump up the ladder into the top eight?
6:45 – Fremantle's brilliant off-season recruiting
8:06 – Which Docker will play on the wing in 2022?