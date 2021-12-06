Darcy Moore is gang tackled during a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black as they unpack Brisbane and Collingwood's list management and discuss who steps up in 2022.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Brisbane's 'young talented core'

- Hipwood ahead of schedule', why he's basically been the No.1 full-forward since his debut

- The trio Brisbane need to get up and running

- How do Pies go about the rebuild with so much experience on their list?

- Pies' B&F top 10 dominated by mostly older players

- Can Mason Cox get a game in 2022?



In this episode

0:00 – Brisbane look to take the next step

1:14 – Eric Hipwood's return will be crucial in 2022

2:50 – The Lions' youth needs to carry them forward

5:35 – Collingwood's blend of experience and youth

6:58 – Craig McRae's biggest challenge in his first year

7:28 – The young players Collingwood can get excited about

9:35 – The forward-line considerations at the Pies