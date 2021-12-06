GRIFFIN Logue's supreme athletic ability was on show as Fremantle's senior players returned to training on Monday, winning two of the club's four 1km time trials.

Logue split the honours overall with fellow tall defender Alex Pearce, who tied with Blake Acres in the first run and took out the second outright. Logue won the final two trials.

The Dockers, who have previously held 2km time trials to launch the summer program, changed their format this year when the first- to fourth-year players returned last month.

Griffin Logue wins the time trial on December 6, 2021. Picture: @freodockers Twitter

The players now run the four separate 1km trials, with start times for each separated by eight minutes.

Logue and Pearce stepped up to become the new time trial kings after the departures of previous winners Brett Bewley and Stefan Giro.

Recruit Jordan Clark and midfielder Andrew Brayshaw won two of the time trials each when the club's young players returned in November.

Monday's return to training saw veteran David Mundy back for his 19th pre-season, while skipper Nat Fyfe continued his recovery from multiple shoulder operations.

Meanwhile, ruckman Sean Darcy says the player group has moved on from Rory Lobb's botched trade request and he's expecting the big man to play a big role in 2022.

Lobb requested a trade back to GWS in October, but a deal never got off the ground.

The 28-year-old sent a text to some teammates afterwards to tell them he's committed to the cause, and Darcy is excited to have Lobb on deck.

"I've had a little chat with Lobby," Darcy said on Monday.

"That's the day and age we live in football now and players are allowed to explore interest they have from other teams.

"Lobby is really committed and he's looking good at the moment.

"He just wants to get into training and games. It's all behind us as a playing group. We're excited for the year ahead and he's a part of it.

"As a playing group we forget about it pretty quickly once trade period is over, we move on pretty quickly."

Darcy was one of the AFL's most improved players last season and he wants to take his game to even greater heights next year.

Club Champion: Highlights of Darcy's 2021 season Fremantle star Sean Darcy wins the Doig Medal

"This year I think I'm a lot fitter than I was last year," said Darcy, who posted a PB in the time trials.

"Last year I had a couple knocks in pre-season and didn't get to train as much as I wanted to.

"This year has been about getting a bit lighter and a bit fitter and being able to run a lot better.

"I did every session in the off-season which you really want do."