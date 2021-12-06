GRIFFIN Logue's supreme athletic ability was on show as Fremantle's senior players returned to training on Monday, winning two of the club's four 1km time trials.

Logue split the honours overall with fellow tall defender Alex Pearce, who tied with Blake Acres in the first run and took out the second outright. Logue won the final two trials.

The Dockers, who have previously held 2km time trials to launch the summer program, changed their format this year when the first- to fourth-year players returned last month.

Griffin Logue wins the time trial on December 6, 2021. Picture: @freodockers Twitter

The players now run the four separate 1km trials, with start times for each separated by eight minutes.

Logue and Pearce stepped up to become the new time trial kings after the departures of previous winners Brett Bewley and Stefan Giro.

Recruit Jordan Clark and midfielder Andrew Brayshaw won two of the time trials each when the club's young players returned in November.

Monday's return to training saw veteran David Mundy back for his 19th pre-season, while skipper Nat Fyfe continued his recovery from multiple shoulder operations.