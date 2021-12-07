IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook unpack Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney's lists and discuss these teams' expectations for 2022.

- 'Jeremy Finlayson's probably an upgrade on Peter Ladhams as far as goalkickers go'
- 'I loved all the development they were able to get into that backline'
- Leon Cameron has 'papered over a lot of cracks in the last few years'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Why Port Adelaide is close to its second premiership

1:25 – The Power's forward line mix

3:36 – The man who must stand up for Port 

6:43 – 2021 was a unique year for GWS

7:49 – The Giants' search for goalkickers

9:00 – What is Leon Cameron's preferred midfield next year?

 

 