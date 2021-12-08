ADELAIDE has confirmed the resignation of board director Nick Takos who is at odds with the club's COVID policy.

The Crows released a statement on Wednesday saying Takos was not willing to be vaccinated and that put him "in breach of the club's vaccination policy".

Takos said he was disappointed to make the decision but he believed "corporations should not tell their staff and footy fans what medical treatment is good for them".

After the AFL released its vaccination policy for players and football staff, the Crows implemented an internal policy for their administration.

As a director, you are obligated to attend meetings at the club's headquarters and Adelaide Oval, as well as games and other events where players, coaches, staff and corporate partners are in attendance - John Olsen

It required directors and staff, as well as contractors and volunteers, to receive their first vaccine dose by November 19, and be fully vaccinated by December 17.



Takos declined and the club said he was "unable to fulfil his obligations".

Last month Adelaide Oval management also announced anyone wanting to enter the venue, which hosts all AFL games in South Australia, must be fully vaccinated.

Crows chairman John Olsen said discussions had taken place with Takos over a number of weeks.

Adelaide Crows chairman John Olsen during the club's 2021 season launch. Picture: afc.com.au

"We have a duty of care to all associated with the club and therefore, we developed a COVID-19 vaccination policy to ensure there were appropriate health and safety requirements to protect our people and the wider community," Olsen said.

"As a director, you are obligated to attend meetings at the club's headquarters and Adelaide Oval, as well as games and other events where players, coaches, staff and corporate partners are in attendance, and Nick is no longer in a position to do so."

The board vacancy created by Takos' resignation will be filled when the club conducts its annual nomination and election process for member-elected Directors early next year.

It means nominations will then be sought for two positions, with incumbent director Rod Jameson also nearing the end of his current two-year term. Jameson has confirmed he will once again nominate for the board.

Adelaide's board directors are: John Olsen (Chairman), Linda Fellows (Deputy Chair), Mark Ricciuto, Richard Fennell, Kate Ellis, Warren Randall, Rod Jameson, Stephen Roche and Shanti Berggren.