Lachlan Murphy in action against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Lachlan Murphy won't be able to commence contact training until March after being booked in for an operation on a bulging disc in his neck.

Murphy has managed a shoulder and neck complaint during the past two seasons, and he aggravated the injury in October and again last week.

He will undergo surgery next week.

Adelaide high performance manager Darren Burgess said the 23-year-old will begin his rehabilitation within a fortnight of having the operation, but contact training would be off the menu for three months.

Lachlan Murphy in action against North Melbourne in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"While it's disappointing for Lachlan to be missing the second half of the pre-season, the decision to have surgery will give him the best chance to return to football in full health," Burgess said.

"We are pleased by the amount of work he has been able to do to this point and are confident he will return to his best this season."

Murphy has booted 47 goals in 59 games since being taken with pick No.38 in the 2018 rookie draft.

He kicked a wayward 9.15 from 15 games last season, and is contracted to the Crows until the end of 2023.