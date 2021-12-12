Jason Horne-Francis at Adelaide Oval on November 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Fantasy guru Warnie from the Traders and Sarah Black unpack all things Fantasy.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The first-year player who will be a lock for Warnie's side

- The rumours around mature-age Eagle Greg Clark is that he's 'Matt Priddis-like'

- The Fremantle recruit who could have a breakout season in 2022

- Warnie's No.1 Draft target

In this episode ...

0:00 – The different forms of Fantasy

1:59 – The million-dollar men in Fantasy

3:20 – The best 2022 rookies were taken at both ends of the draft

5:20 – The mid-price who can make or break a side

7:30 – What to look for in a defender

9:14 – AFL Fantasy Drafts

11:39 – Warnie's No.1 Draft target