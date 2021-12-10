PORT Adelaide draftee Hugh Jackson will spend a portion of his first pre-season at the club on the sidelines after undergoing hip surgery.

The No.55 pick from last month's NAB AFL Draft arrived at the Power after an impressive season with North Adelaide in the SANFL under-18 competition.

THE VERDICT Our say on your club’s 2021 draft haul

The left-footed midfielder averaged 29.3 disposals for the Roosters despite being troubled by the hip injury throughout the season.

He also had 20 possessions against Western Australia in the NAB AFL Under-19 Championships for South Australia in August.

"We knew when we drafted Hugh that he'd be a longer-term prospect given his lighter frame and we knew he had had that issue with his hip during the season," general manager football Chris Davies said.

"We thought we could either push him through the year and he might battle a little bit or we could try and get him ready and effectively take a longer-term approach.

"His surgery went well and I'm sure he'll be back to play a decent part in next season."

Jackson will resume training in the new year and is expected to be on track to play early in the 2022 season.

A lifelong Port Adelaide fan, Jackson has been likened to Greater Western Sydney star Josh Kelly and is capable of playing on the wing.