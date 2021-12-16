Adam Treloar celebrates a goal with Aaron Naughton during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Warnie from the Traders explains to Nathan Schmook the decisions behind his first attempt at an AFL Fantasy team for the 2022 season.

- 'I was able to fit a few more premiums in than I wanted'

- 'I always like to find some upside in every player that I pick'

- The players taken ahead of Jack Steele or Touk Miller

- The bargain pick

- Underpriced Bulldog: 'You just have to jump on that'

- Why Warnie wants a good bench

In this episode ...

0:00 – Warnie picks his AFL Fantasy team

1:47 – The balance in defence

3:10 – Why did Warnie leave out the two million-dollar men?

4:50 – A look at which rucks to pick

6:55 – Why the Bulldogs have a Fantasy-friendly fixture

8:18 – Warnie admits a 'clanger' in his selection

8:59 – The goal to have bench players that play every game