Woodville West-Torrens star Jack Hayes battles with West Adelaide's Jade Cleeland in the SANFL in 2021. Picture: David Mariuz/SANFL

WOODVILLE-WEST Torrens star Jack Hayes will train with St Kilda this pre-season as the club looks to fill a list spot.

The 25-year-old has been one of the SANFL's most dominant players in recent years and could finally be rewarded with an AFL berth with an impressive summer at the Saints.



His dominant 2021 season included being named South Australian captain, finishing equal-third in the Magarey Medal and claiming the Jack Oatey Medal as best afield in the Grand Final as the Eagles secured back-to-back premierships.

Woodville West-Torrens' Jack-Hayes kicks a goal off the ground in the SANFL in 2020. Picture: SANFL

St Kilda and Essendon have two list spots available to use in either the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) or the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft (MSRD).

Delisted Bomber Dylan Clarke will train with the club over summer, along with West Adelaide speedster Ronald Fejo jnr and Subiaco's Nicholas Martin, who spent some time as a train-on player earlier this year with West Coast before straining a quad.

Essendon's Dylan Clarke celebrates a goal against Gold Coast in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Sydney and the Eagles all have one spot available.



As already revealed by AFL.com.au, former Pie and Saint Nathan Freeman is hoping to resurrect his career with Gold Coast, while former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin will be picked up by Sydney.

The SSP will open on January 10 and close on March 9, with clubs able to keep list spots open ahead of the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft on June 1.

Who's training at your club?

CARLTON

Joshua Cripps - East Fremantle Football

Tyreece Lieu - Eastern Ranges Football Club



ESSENDON

Dylan Clarke - Essendon Football Club

Ronald Fejo jnr - West Adelaide Football Club

Nicholas Martin* - Subiaco Football Club



GOLD COAST

Nathan Freeman - Frankston Football Club



NORTH MELBOURNE

Marty Hore - Melbourne Football Club



ST KILDA

Jack Hayes - Woodville West Torrens Football Club



SYDNEY

Patrick McCartin - Sydney Swans Football Club (VFL)



WEST COAST

Kade Dittmar - East Perth Football Club

Luke Strnadica - East Fremantle Football Club

* Starting January 10, 2022