Dustin Martin is all smiles at a Richmond training session on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Warnie from the Traders and Nathan Schmook look at every club and find you an AFL Fantasy bargain.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- One of the golden rules of Fantasy revealed

- This Crow is 'an absolute bargain and I think he'll make some early cash for us'

- The Docker who 'we're gonna have in our teams for a long time'

- Braydon Preuss is 'too cheap to ignore' if he's in for round one

- The young Roo who could have a '20 point upside'

- Elliot Yeo 'at his best is a superstar of the competition'

In this episode ...

0:00 – A fit Wayne Milera could make some early cash for Fantasy players

1:24 – The Brownlow medallist who's 'looking like a real go-getter in the midfield'

1:54– 'I'm all over [Patrick Cripps] in Classic … we know that he can hit the big Fantasy numbers'

2:54 – Why you pick Josh Daicos

6:03 – Mitch Duncan 'is almost your must-have, premium forward'

6:57 – Matt Rowell is 'a bargain and a guy who's got a lot of upside ... absolute steal'

9:28 – Why James Sicily is 'just a lock'

12:17 – The superstar Tiger who is 'a pretty easy pick'

13:05 - Rowan Marshall is about to peak as a ruckman

15:42 – Adam Treloar 'has been amazing for Fantasy coaches'

16:52 – The best money-making Fantasy player of 2021