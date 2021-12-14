GEELONG spearhead Tom Hawkins says it's an exciting prospect to build chemistry with forward-line partner Jeremy Cameron in their first full pre-season together.

The two were unable to spend significant time honing their craft together in season 2021 with Cameron's constant hamstring issues limiting the amount of time he spent on the park.

But with both forwards fit and firing ahead of next season, Hawkins believes the two can build on their rapport in the front half with a full pre-season under their belt.

Tom and his two shadows ? Sam De Koning and Shannon Neale have put a tag on Hawkins this pre-season #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/e4YM4R9hcf — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) December 14, 2021

"I always think chemistry in any sport is important, so the more time (we can spend together), particularly because Jeremy and I are permanent forwards and key-position players, I think that's going to be important moving forward," Hawkins told media on Wednesday.

The competition's most potent forward duo combined for 101 goals, despite Cameron managing just 15 games across the season, with Hawkins sitting atop the goalkicking tally at the end of the season (including finals) with 62 majors.

The pair's most dominant display of the year saw them combine for 10 goals against reigning premiers Richmond in round eight and Hawkins believes the possibilities are endless as Cameron enters his second season at Kardinia Park.

"It's hard even for a senior player like Jeremy to change clubs and coming to a new environment and system and being able to fully fit in the system and understand the intricacies of even how (certain) players kick the footy.

"It'll be wonderful for me and him and the club."

Hawkins is entering his 16th pre-season and the 33-year-old refused to put a ceiling on how long his career will span, saying as long as he doesn't begin to burden his teammates or the club, he'll continue on well into the future.



"(I'm) certainly not putting a limit on how long I play for, I obviously want to be playing well and help the team, I don't want to become a hindrance.

"The enjoyment part will roll into that. I still feel able, I'm looking forward to playing this season so who knows?"

Hawkins last featured in Geelong's 83-point preliminary final drubbing at the hands of eventual premiers Melbourne, though the club hasn't systematically reviewed the game, choosing to move on from their finals exit.

But despite Geelong's ageing list and constant referral as 'Dad's Army' - with a number of senior players north of 30 - Hawkins, runner-up in Geelong's best and fairest in 2021, doesn't buy into the outside talk.



"I have heard we are an ageing list, I don't feel like that, I don't look around our side and think we are a certain age demographic," Hawkins said.

"Not because I'm bias but I envision Geelong will be competitive for season 2022 and moving forward."