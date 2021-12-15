FORGOTTEN Crow Wayne Milera has made a long-awaited return to full training after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury.

The classy ball user ruptured his patella tendon during a pre-season clash with Port Adelaide in what would prove a campaign-ending blow. He also managed only two games in 2020 due to a stress fracture in his foot.

DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY Who has the hardest draw? We break down the 2022 fixture

Milera had previously emerged as one of Adelaide's most exciting talents as a half-back flanker and had even been earmarked for a move into the midfield.

The smooth mover was back participating in drills on Wednesday, though, and said he was set for a strong pre-season.

"I didn't have any real nerves and I'm pretty confident the knee is in really good shape at the moment, and all the rehab I've been doing has prepared me to be able to train," Milera told AFC Media.

Wayne Milera at Adelaide training earlier this year. Picture: afc.com.au

"It was good to be back with the boys, and the boys got around me a little bit."

The 24-year-old is still focused on rebuilding strength in his left knee but has received the green light to ramp up training after the Christmas break.

"When we come back [in January] it's just a matter of building to make sure it's really strong," he explained.

"The high-performance staff, physios, and doctors are really confident with how I'm going, and I am confident I can work through January and February to get ready."