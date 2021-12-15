Dyson Heppell leads Essendon out against Carlton in R3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DYSON Heppell will remain as captain of Essendon for a sixth season.

Senior coach Ben Rutten confirmed at Wednesday night's AGM that the 29-year-old would lead the team again for the 2022 season.

Rutten said Heppell, who took over the captaincy from Jobe Watson at the start of the 2017 season, embodied the culture of the club and was driving the standards for his teammates.

"Dyson is universally respected among the team and has united the squad with his inclusive leadership skills," Rutten said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Captain throwback: Skipper thriving in return to old role Access All Areas takes a look at Dyson Heppell's stellar form playing off half-back

"Over the past five years as captain, he has demonstrated his lead-by-example style and has unanimous support from the entire playing group and wider club to continue as captain in 2022."

Heppell has captained the Bombers in 85 games and is nine matches away from his 200 milestone.

Essendon will announce its full leadership group when the club returns from its Christmas break early next year.