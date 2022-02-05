Leading into 2021, Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $723,000) had averaged 108 and 96. However for the first time, the 'ROB Rollercoaster' really frustrated some. He opened the season with scores of 51 and 48 and really took his time to get going. In the first half of the season, he averaged 78, but ended the season as we would expect averaging 95 in his last 10 games. Expect O'Brien to bounce back with a triple-figure average and back in the conversation of the 'The Big Three', joining Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy as the best rucks going around.

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien contests against Port Adelaide's Charlie Dixon in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jarrod Berry (MID, $725,000) played nine games last year at a career-low average of 50.1 His modest discount in Fantasy Classic was applied to the 89 he averaged in 2020, pricing him at 86. While he’s not an option in the salary cap game, that average of 50 next to Berry’s name means that he will likely be undrafted in most leagues. One to monitor for deep draft leagues or to snag as a free agent if his early season form holds up.

Berry goes bang with long-range missile Jarrod Berry kicks this ripping goal from beyond the arc to extend his side's advantage

Let's just say last year Zac Williams (DEF, $600,000) fell well short of my expectations. Projected to have an instant impact in the Blues midfield, it didn't take long until he was thrown down back and he basically stayed there. I still think back to 2019 when he was flying as a midfielder for GWS while averaging 106 for the last 10 games. If fit, he is under-priced based on his scoring potential.

Zac Williams at Carlton training on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Turning his back on free agency, Brayden Maynard (DEF $683,000) signed a three-year extension to stay at the Pies and Fantasy coaches will be hoping for a return to his epic performance in 2020. Maynard averaged 94 points in his career-best year, but backed it up with an average of 81 last season. His flexibility can be a detriment to his Fantasy game as he can play varied roles. Watch how Maynard is progressing this pre-season as training reports suggest he may get some midfield time in 2022 and become better than the likely range he-s drafted at.

Brayden Maynard in action during a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The 85 average next to Andrew McGrath (MID, $709,000) doesn’t entirely reflect his output in 2021. While his numbers were up and down, he was injured early in round 12 on just 15 points. Prior to the PCL injury that kept him out for 10 weeks, McGrath averaged 95, matching his 2020 numbers. If he’s playing in the middle, a 100-plus average isn’t out of the question.

McGrath's classy snap puts Bombers back in front Andrew McGrath's classy finish in front of the goals has seen Essendon regain the lead

A big finish to the year has put Hayden Young (DEF, $543,000) on many watchlists. A hamstring injury in round three saw him miss more than three months of football but to score 93, 86 and 91 in the last three games of the season is good signs as he 12-gamer heads into his third season. For deeper leagues, Heath Chapman (DEF, $408,000) is also worth keeping an eye as a sleeper that you’re likely to be able to pick up in the early rounds as a Free Agent.

Heath Chapman at Fremantle training in December. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

It sounds ridiculous to suggest someone coming off such a good season could be a Draft sleeper, but you are dreaming if you think Cameron Guthrie (MID, $922,000) won’t still be available after a handful of more popular midfielders (who didn’t reach the elite heights of a 110) get picked up before him. There were fears his career high 107* average was just a fluke given it came in his 10th season and Corona Ball, but backing it up with a new career high in fully timed games last season confirmed he is the real deal. He demonstrated a nice ceiling with four games over 130 topped by a season-high of 153 and he finished the season in fine form with an average of 116 from round 16.

Guthrie gets hang time in ripping mark Cam Guthrie plucks a super mark right in front of goal and puts one through

We all know Jack Lukosius (DEF/MID, $721,000) has the ability to rack up and take marks down back but he also showed the versatility to push up the ground throughout the year and his scoring spiked as a result. From round 10, he took his game to another level, scoring five 100s between then and the end of the year while averaging 89 in that time. Well worth bumping up the defender rankings.

Jack Lukosius at Gold Coast training on December 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After playing just five games last year, Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $695,000) is heavily discounted off his 2020 average of 98. Coniglio now has forward status and although we don’t expect him to average the 110 he achieved in 2019, he’s much better than the average of 83 he currently sits at. Therefore, bump him up your Draft rankings with confidence.

Stephen Coniglio during GWS pre-season training in December 2021. Picture: Phil Hillyard

In just his second season, James Worpel (MID, $661,000) averaged an impressive 96.7 and backed it up with 96.5. Everything was looking up for the hard-working inside midfielder. He dropped off significantly in 2021 only managing to crack the Fantasy ton on three occasions. Worpel should bounce back this season as the Hawks look to the future with their midfield group and the 22-year-old should be smack bang in the middle as they rebuild.

James Worpel gets a handball away under pressure from Todd Goldstein during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Draft scenario could play out a number of ways for former Saint Luke Dunstan (MID, $793,000) with varying opinions as to why he was given a contract by the Dees. While some will pass as they believe he was picked up as injury cover, others like myself believe they picked him to play. If that is the case, he will never have received so many easy possessions in his life given he will be surrounded by the best midfield in the competition. He would be a great player to round out your midfield with the potential to improve on his 95 average.

Luke Dunstan runs laps during a Melbourne training session on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Second-year Roo Tom Powell (MID,FWD, $450k), is at an awkward price for Classic, but is a perfect target in Draft. The classy midfielder played 13 games in his debut season with a respectable average of 68.5, but showed his Fantasy value with three scores over 90, including two tons in his first seven games. While he wasn't sighted in the second half the year, the potential is there and with the added bonus of forward eligibility, keep the 19-year-old in the back of your mind come the latter rounds of your draft.

North Melbourne's Tom Powell celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in round 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After enjoying a career-best 2020, Dan Houston (DEF, $670,000) entered the new season with an average of 91 next to his name. However, he failed to back it up and averaged 11 less with five scores under 60. As we know, Houston is better than this and should bounce back with an average of 90-plus.

Houston, we have a rocket Dan Houston launches an absolute missile from distance as the Power extend their lead

On Draft day, you don’t need to panic when the rucks are being selected. Once Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy are no longer available, there will still be players like Toby Nankervis (RUC, $699,000) remaining in the final rounds. Nankervis missed several games through injury last year. However, when he was playing, he scored 90+ in almost half of his games. Enter Draft day with a plan, hold your nerve when drafting rucks, knowing that Nankervis will be sitting there to save you with some of your final picks.

Toby Nankervis and Robbie Tarrant at Tigers training at Punt Road Oval on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Former first-round pick Jack Billings (MID, $699,000) dropped his average below 90 for the first time in three years, managing just 83 points per game. Couple that with no forward status and Billings certainly won’t be high on any draft radars. At the right selection, he could be a bargain for a player capable of pinch hitting in your midfield with respectable output after scoring five hundreds last year including a high of 137. He is always a chance of picking up forward status as well, so keep a close eye on his projected role during the pre-season and rank him accordingly.

Jack Billings during round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

If you miss a ruck run in your Draft, you could do worse than a Tom Hickey (RUC, $690,000) and Peter Ladhams (RUC/FWD, $610,000) handcuff. The former Power pinch hitter has shown the ability to score when given the No.1 ruck duties averaging 85 last year when recording over 20 hitouts.

Peter Ladhams celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's qualifying final against Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

With an average of 80 next to his name, Luke Shuey (MID, $668,000) needs to be bumped up your Draft rankings. He managed just seven games last year but in that time he did produce some great scores of 127, 112 and 105. Prior to 2021, Shuey had seasons averaging 87 and 101. He’s always been a 90-95 player and could easily get back to that in 2022 if fit.

Luke Shuey at West Coast training on December 6, 2021. Picture: @westcoasteagles Twitter

We saw Tim English (RUC/FWD, $673,000) spend increased time as a forward last season which has given him handy dual-position status. He ranked as the 12th best ruck by average, but if he was able to back up his efforts from 2020, he would have been 4th. Stefan Martin’s inclusion in the squad adversely affected English’s scores as hitout numbers were significantly lower due to the 24-year-old playing second fiddle to the veteran. Coaches looking to punt rucks on Draft day could do much worse than English when it comes to the later rounds, but for those in a start up Keeper League, you should consider the 207cm ruck/forward as he’ll be among the best players available as a ruck in the years to come.