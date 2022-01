Fremantle's Nat Fyfe at training on January 10, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

AFTER a break over the Christmas period, AFL players hit the track for the first training session of 2022 on Monday.

Some players had clearly been busy over the break, with some debuting new facial hair or tattoos.

There were also some new faces around Melbourne's group, with the reigning premiers' WA draftees making their first appearance at training.

Check out the pics and videos below

Who’s come back with some new stickers..? ? pic.twitter.com/EwARwdohe9 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) January 10, 2022

Thoughts on session one of 2022, @patrickcripps?



Hear from Rick following today’s return to the track! pic.twitter.com/h6Rowuyj6i — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) January 10, 2022

Back at it ? pic.twitter.com/0ZIP9cyt3H — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) January 10, 2022

Back on deck for 2022 ?? pic.twitter.com/DfKcow2qzB — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) January 10, 2022

First day back feels ? pic.twitter.com/VvNr417bPp — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) January 10, 2022

Kicking off 2022 with our new Swan. #Bloods pic.twitter.com/iWjj10FyiU — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) January 10, 2022