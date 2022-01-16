ADELAIDE winger Paul Seedsman is yet to resume running after experiencing lingering symptoms from a concussion.

Seedsman sustained a knock to the head during a training drill before Christmas and was subject to the AFL's concussion guidelines.

He returned to the club after the break but has continued to report some symptoms which has delayed his return to running.

Adelaide high performance manager Darren Burgess said Seedsman, who turns 30 on Saturday, would remain on light duties.

"As with any concussion we are treating it very seriously and are monitoring Paul's wellbeing and return to training on a daily basis," Burgess said.

"It is pleasing to see him back at the club and doing some light exercises under the guidance of our medical team but we are in no rush for him to rejoin the main group and are taking every precaution."