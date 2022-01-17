An umpire signals for holding the ball. Picture: Darrian Traynor, AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Nathan Schmook and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Why the timing's 'fantastic' for the AFL's rules announcement

- Which teams will be best suited by the umpires' focus on prior opportunity?

- 'Plenty of whispers' emerging from the Gabba about Hipwood's recovery





In this episode...

0:00 – Brad Scott announces adjustments in rule interpretations

1:50 – The "terrific timing" of this announcement

2:28 – How these announcements impact ball movement

4:20 – A "grey area" that umpires will have to be aware of

6:27 – What the crackdown means for head-high contact

9:20 – Eric Hipwood targets an early-season return