IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Nathan Schmook and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Why the timing's 'fantastic' for the AFL's rules announcement
- Which teams will be best suited by the umpires' focus on prior opportunity?
- 'Plenty of whispers' emerging from the Gabba about Hipwood's recovery
In this episode...
0:00 – Brad Scott announces adjustments in rule interpretations
1:50 – The "terrific timing" of this announcement
2:28 – How these announcements impact ball movement
4:20 – A "grey area" that umpires will have to be aware of
6:27 – What the crackdown means for head-high contact
9:20 – Eric Hipwood targets an early-season return