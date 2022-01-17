FORMER Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce launched his training period with West Coast on Monday, replacing West Australian teenager Kade Dittmar during the two-month Supplementary Selection Period.

The Eagles are considering how to fill the final spot on their list, with Joyce joining former Fremantle ruckman Luke Strnadica and Claremont product Logan Young as non-listed players now training with the club.

Dittmar's stint has finished after starting in early December but the tough East Fremantle ball-winner remains eligible to join the club during the pre-season signing window, which has started and now runs to March 9.

Joyce was delisted by the Lions at the end of last season without playing a game, with the 21-year-old battling injuries during his three years with the club.

Tom Joyce poses on Brisbane's 2019 photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

The disruption to second-tier competitions due to COVID-19 also hindered his ability to win selection in a strong midfield or as a small forward.



Young, who started training with the Eagles last week, was among those to impress in a two-hour session on Monday morning that included plenty of match simulation and ball-movement drills.

After playing on star midfielders Luke Shuey and Tim Kelly during his first week at the club, the 190cm onballer participated in plenty of stoppage work and utilised his big body and improved skills.

WA Gold's Logan Young in action during the WA Draft All Stars game on October 10, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Prized draftee Campbell Chesser has also made an eye-catching start to his pre-season, with his composure with the ball and speed off the mark standing out in a session that saw a focus on quick ball-movement.

Using the corridor out of defence, playing on at every opportunity, and kicking long inside 50 appear to be significant focuses for the Eagles ahead of the new season.



Star midfielder Elliot Yeo was among those on light duties, running laps and completing kicking away from the main group as he is managed.