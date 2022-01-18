HAWTHORN will get a closer look at Box Hill product Vincent Adduci over the coming months, inviting the lively small forward to train with the club in the hope of winning a spot on its list via pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

The 23-year-old will begin his training stint this week after spending the last five years on the club’s VFL list, working closely under new senior coach Sam Mitchell at Box Hill last season.

Adduci played nine VFL games last year, kicking 13 goals including hauls of four against Sandringham and five against Carlton. He also averaged 17.4 disposals and 3.6 marks per game.

He becomes the first and only player to be invited to train with Hawthorn so far this pre-season, with the club able to fill one vacant rookie position via SSP rules by March 9. It also has the option to leave the spot open for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Box Hill's Vincent Adduci attempts to tackle Werribee's Matthew Hanson during the VFL Elimination Final on September 1, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn turned to its VFL program to fill one of two vacant list positions during last year’s mid-season rookie draft, recruiting mature-aged midfielder Jai Newcombe with the second selection. He went on to play seven senior games in the back-half of the 2021 campaign.

Nine clubs still have the option of filling list vacancies via SSP rules, with Essendon, St Kilda and West Coast each having two spots available. Carlton, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Sydney each have one list position available.

WHO IS TRAINING AT YOUR CLUB?

Carlton (1 spot): Josh Cripps (East Fremantle WAFL), Tyreece Lieu (Eastern Ranges)

Essendon (2 spots): Dylan Clarke (Essendon), Ronald Fejo jnr. (West Adelaide SANFL), Nicholas Martin (Subiaco WAFL)

Geelong (1 spot): Nil

Gold Coast (1 spot): Nathan Freeman (Frankston VFL), Morgan Ferres (Sturt SANFL), Lewis Rayson (Glenelg SANFL), James Tsitas (Woodville-West Torrens SANFL)

Hawthorn (1 spot): Vincent Adduci (Box Hill VFL)

North Melbourne (1 spot): Marty Hore (Melbourne)

St Kilda (2 spots): Jack Hayes (Woodville-West Torrens SANFL)

Sydney (1 spot): Patrick McCartin (Sydney VFL)

West Coast (2 spots): Luke Strnadica (East Fremantle WAFL), Logan Young (West Coast WAFL), Tom Joyce (Brisbane)